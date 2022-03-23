(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham accused Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of being lenient in sentencing defendants in child pornography cases and for a second day used the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing to air complaints about the treatment of past GOP judicial nominees.

In one of the sharpest exchanges yet during the hearings, Graham on Wednesday raised his voice and repeatedly interrupted Jackson as she responded to his questions about her rationale in meting out prison terms in child-pornography possession cases involving massive numbers of images distributed via the internet.

Jackson said that in earlier work as a trial judge she viewed deterrence as “one of the purposes of punishment” and that incarceration was one tool, but others are also available for convicts including “substantial periods of supervision” when using a computer. That drew an angry retort from Graham.

“I think the best way to deter people from getting on a computer and viewing thousands and hundreds and over time, maybe millions” of images of children is “to put their ass in jail not supervise their computer usage,” he said.

Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin at several points asked Graham to let Jackson finish her answer. In the extended back-and-forth, Graham exceeded his 20-minute time limit by more than 10 minutes. Durbin also defended Jackson’s record, saying she is “not an outlier” among federal judges in sentencing.

Republicans have returned several times to this line of questioning but sentencing experts and lawyers, including prominent conservatives, have called the argument that Jackson has been soft on sex crimes through her comments and sentences in child pornography cases misleading at best.

Writing in the National Review, Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor with experience in child pornography cases, called the argument “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

Graham, who supported Jackson’s confirmation to her current job as an appellate court judge, also revived his complaints, as he did on the first day of the hearing Tuesday, about how Democrats treated Republican nominees in the past, including Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

When asked, Jackson said she didn’t watch and had “no comment” about Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh angrily and tearfully denied allegations that he committed sexual assault decades earlier.

