(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said it’s "very likely" President Donald Trump will replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions but warned against doing so before the midterm elections.

“The president’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that’s qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” said Graham of South Carolina, who may be in line to head the Judiciary Committee next year. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president.”

Graham however warned against acting before the election, calling that possibility “a nonstarter.” That “would create havoc” with Senate efforts to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and with the midterm elections in November, he said.

Graham has provided a sometimes confounding mix of criticism and praise for Trump, who sometimes invites the senator to golf at one of his resorts. It wasn’t clear why Graham would publicly predict Trump will take such a politically explosive action even as the senator said it should be delayed.

Trump often takes aim at Sessions, a former Republican senator he has attacked for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that’s now being run by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

If Trump replaces Sessions, a new attorney general could take over the investigation and fire Mueller or cripple his probe. Trump wouldn’t need to wait until his new choice for attorney general was confirmed by the Senate, which would be a difficult fight. He could install an interim attorney general directly after ousting Sessions, although some legal experts argue that the powers of such an interim appointee would be limited.

"We have somebody who they seem to go after a lot of Republicans," Trump said of Sessions in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday, adding that the inability of his attorney general to "control" his department was "a regrettable thing."

Graham’s comments could indicate that Mueller faces a deadline to finish his Russia investigation before November’s election. Mueller is investigating Russia’s operation to interfere in the 2016 president election and whether Trump or any of his associates colluded.

