(Bloomberg) -- The hearings for the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday in the Senate Judiciary Committee in Republicans’ bid to cement a conservative majority on the court before the Nov. 3 election.

Monday’s session is primarily opening statements, with some lawmakers participating remotely because of the coronavirus, which has directly affected the committee. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said it’s the Senate’s constitutional duty to confirm Barrett as soon as possible.

Graham Says Senate Duty to Confirm Barrett Now (9:15 a.m.)

Graham says Barrett is qualified to be a Supreme Court Justice, and he reminds the committee that the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg was confirmed with 96 Senate votes, even from senators who had a different ideological view.

The Judiciary Committee chairman, who is facing his own tough re-election race, said he expects a panel vote on party lines, but it’s important to present Barrett’s qualifications to the American people.

Lee Attends Hearing After Covid Diagnosis (9:05 a.m.)

Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah is attending the hearing in person, after testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago. Graham said Lee is doing his job as a senator, just like other Americans are doing their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

