(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was elected to a fourth term, the Associated Press projected, overcoming Democrat Jaime Harrison’s record-setting fund-raising campaign.

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, played a key role in the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, in October.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.