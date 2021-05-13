(Bloomberg) -- Vessels and barges carrying everything from grains to metals to fuel were backed up Wednesday on the Mississippi River near Memphis after a crack was found in a highway bridge spanning the waterway.

The U.S. Coast Guard shut the river while the Interstate 40 bridge is inspected by the Tennessee and Arkansas Departments of Transportation. There’s no timeline for reopening the river, Lieutenant Mark Pipkin of the Guard’s Sector Lower Mississippi River said by phone.

The Mississippi River is the main artery for U.S. crop exports, with covered barges full of grain and soy floating to terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, where about two-thirds of shipments enter the global market. Any sustained outage could disrupt shipments out of the Gulf, although traders can also send supplies on trains and divert to ports along the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

A lengthy halt could further roil crop markets, where soybeans and corn futures have hit multiyear highs amid adverse weather in Latin America and a buying spree from China.

There were 12 north-bound vessels pushing 157 barges and 16 southbound vessels pushing 254 barges waiting, according to Pipkin.

“It depends on how long it lasts,” independent trader Ken Morrison said of potential disruptions. “A day or two won’t make much difference.”

The crack halting vehicle and waterway traffic is in the truss of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was found during a routine inspection, according to a Tuesday press release from the Tennessee DOT.

Beth Emmons, assistant director of the community relations division at the Tennessee DOT, said they’re hoping to get the boat traffic moving “ASAP,” but didn’t have a more specific timeframe.

“We certainly understand the urgency,” Emmons wrote in an email. “But we must make sure it’s safe.”

