(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says Mexico would soon make “large” agricultural purchases from the U.S. as part of a deal on border security. Mexican officials say they’re unaware of a such an arrangement, and grain trading in Chicago suggests investors aren’t banking on any big boost to demand.

Last year, Mexico was the second-biggest buyers of U.S. farm goods, purchasing $19 billion in corn, dairy and pork and other products. U.S. producers hit by market gluts and a trade war with China will be relieved enough to keep sales flowing at the current pace without tariffs. Anything else would be a welcome surprise.

To contact the reporters on this story: James Attwood in Santiago at jattwood3@bloomberg.net;Dominic Carey in Washington at dcarey5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Patrick McKiernan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.