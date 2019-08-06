(Bloomberg) -- U.S. crop handler The Andersons Inc. beat second-quarter earnings estimates, helped by increased volatility and strong trading results.

“Extremely wet weather in many of our core grain origination markets benefited our trade group,” Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowe said in a statement Tuesday. Still, the Maumee, Ohio-based firm is concerned about how a smaller corn crop will impact its eastern grain assets for the remainder of this year and into 2020.

Adjusted earnings of 98 cents a share exceeded the 67-cent average estimate.

Key Takeaways

Improved results follow the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, which closed on Jan. 1

Higher basis for corn and soft-red wheat boosted earnings for the group’s trade unit, helping offset weakness in the food and specialty ingredients units

Company’s ethanol division remained profitable while competitors struggled, even though results were lower than a year ago

Andersons “selectively reduced” ethanol production due to lower margins

The crop nutrient business was impacted as “unprecedented” wet weather reduced corn acres

Trader also said it reached an agreement to sell the agronomy assets of its Canadian business to Sylvite Holdings The sale is expected to close in September and Andersons will continue to operate the subsidiary’s grain storage and food processing facilities



