(Bloomberg) -- The Recording Academy apologized after comedian Tiffany Haddish slammed the organization for asking her to host a Grammys event without compensation.

The academy’s interim chief executive officer, Harvey Mason Jr., said in an Instagram video that it was wrong for a talent booker to tell Haddish that the organization wouldn’t even cover her costs for working the event. He said it was done without his knowledge.

“That was wrong,” Mason said. “It was a lapse in judgment. It was in poor taste. And it was disrespectful.”

The flap drew fresh criticism to an organization that is trying to shed its reputation for sexist and discriminatory treatment of artists. The academy also has suffered internal turmoil, with the abrupt departure earlier this year of Deborah Dugan, the group’s first female CEO.

The Grammys had made progress last month with its latest nominations, which included better representation of women. The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Haddish said in an interview with Variety that she turned down the offer to host the Grammys pre-show premiere ceremony after being told there would be no compensation -- even for hair and makeup.

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she said. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

The Recording Academy, a nonprofit group, told Variety that the ceremony isn’t part of the CBS telecast and all hosts and presenters have traditionally participated for free.

“This is something that needs to be addressed,” Haddish said. “How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

Mason said he had a conversation with Haddish and apologized to her personally. “I expressed my regret and displeasure about how this went down.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.