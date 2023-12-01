(Bloomberg) -- Anticipation for what may be the biggest game of the decade, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto VI, is dominating social media. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing an upcoming trailer received 30 million views in just two hours.

The trailer will arrive on social media Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. New York time, developer Rockstar Games said on X. #GTAVI immediately started trending on the social media platform.

Take-Two had earlier said it expects $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2025, indicating a potential release window for the game.

The 26-year-old Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 400 million copies. A decade-long gap between the fifth entry — itself one of the best-selling games of all time — and the new version has inspired a fan base hankering for almost any bit of information about its successor.

