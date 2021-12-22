(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy’s stability won’t be in jeopardy in the future -- even under a different leader -- as long as the government is supported by the same broad majority it has now.

“My personal destiny doesn’t count at all, I have no particular aspirations,” Draghi told reporters during the traditional year-end press conference on Wednesday in Rome. “I am a man and a grandpa, if you like, at the service of the state,” Draghi said, adding that “conditions for stability are in place” regardless of who leads a future government.

Draghi, a 74-year-old former president of the European Central Bank, took over as premier in February, tasked with both guiding Italy out of the pandemic and implementing sweeping reforms centered on channeling more than 200 billion euros ($226 billion) of European Union funds to the economy.

His broad-based coalition government has won plaudits for reforming the lumbering justice system, cutting red tape and devising a well-received spending plan for the EU funds.

But rumors about Draghi possibly moving on to take over the post as Italy’s president, a largely ceremonial role that nonetheless includes important responsibilities as a constitutional guarantor, have raised questions about the government’s stability.

The upcoming parliamentary vote to select the next president, scheduled to begin next month, has threatened the cohesion of the ruling coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s rightist League, the populist Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party.

And markets have watched closely for signals that Draghi is a candidate for the post, with investors weighing the benefits of him staying on as premier against the advantages of having a world-renowned former central banker in an oversight role for Italy over the next seven years.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.