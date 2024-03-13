(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has prevented British aid drops over the Gaza Strip due to concerns about the risk to civilians, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring the challenges facing allied efforts to get supplies into the war zone.

A plan was drawn up by British officials for the Royal Air Force to parachute aid packages into Gaza, alongside similar efforts by allies including the US, Egypt, France and Jordan, the people said. Increasing the supply of humanitarian aid into Gaza has been a central objective of the UK and other countries who have warned of the risk of famine in the Palestinian territory during the Israel-Hamas war.

However, Shapps refused to sign off on the use of RAF planes to carry out the missions, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity discussing operational decisions that have not been made public. The defense secretary rejected the idea because of concerns that the air drops were dangerous, a person familiar with his thinking said, citing reports that previous missions carried out by allies had accidentally killed Palestinians.

Five people died when a parachute failed to deploy and a parcel fell on then, the Hamas-run health ministry said last week. US officials have denied that its air drops killed anyone on the ground.

Israel has been conducting a military campaign in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and UK, after the group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 more. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

The allies are seeking alternative routes to get aid into Gaza, as pleas for Israel allow more in via land borders get tangled in negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage releases. Israel inspects all cargoes going into Gaza, something it says is necessary to ensure they don’t carry military or fuel supplies for Hamas.

Humanitarian agencies say only small amounts of food and medicines can be sent via the air. Frustrated with Israel’s stance, the Biden administration is trying to build a temporary port on the Mediterranean coast to receive supplies.

The decision not to join allies in airdropping aid has frustrated UK government officials who have been seeking to increase humanitarian support for people in Gaza. “We are doing all we can to increase aid into Gaza,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron told the House of Lords on Tuesday.

“The people of Gaza are in desperate humanitarian need and the whole of government is united in supporting aid deliveries,” the UK government said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to get far more aid in, exploring new routes and pressing Israel to open more crossings and lift restrictions.”

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson and Paul Wallace.

