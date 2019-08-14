(Bloomberg) -- Sports Direct International Plc said Grant Thornton U.K. LLP won’t seek reappointment as its auditor, leaving the British retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley without outside accountants to review its books as it faces growing questions over corporate governance.

The company’s shares plunged last month after the company reported a surprise tax bill of almost $750 million, the departure of its financial chief and deepening woes at department-store chain House of Fraser. Sports Direct repeatedly delayed publishing its annual results before reporting a fall in profit.

The company has held discussions with the U.K. government about appointing a new auditor, according to the Financial Times, after Sports Direct said in its annual results that Big Four firms declined taking on the role because of conflicts.

Ashley continues to snap up struggling U.K. retailers to add to the sporting-goods chain, including apparel retailer Jack Wills earlier this month. But the shares have fallen 40% over the past 12 months amid growing doubts about his ability to turn around the brands.

Sports Direct said Grant Thornton’s departure is effective Sept. 11 and a further announcement will be made in due course.

