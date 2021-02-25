(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said Thursday he’ll vote against Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the White House budget office, further narrowing her chances for confirmation.

Tanden needs support from at least one GOP senator to win confirmation in the 50-50 Senate after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said last week he would oppose her. Members of both parties have been put off by Tanden’s sometimes acerbic criticism of lawmakers in the past.

Grassley, of Iowa, had previously said he was undecided and was cited by White House officials as a potential GOP vote in favor of Tanden’s confirmation. He told reporters Thursday he would vote no.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Wednesday that the administration is “fighting our guts out to get her confirmed.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.