(Bloomberg) -- The body count from the earthquake in southern Turkey is so high that graves are being marked by numbers instead of names as the authorities expedite burials.

In Hatay province, corpses are being transported to “earthquake cemeteries” after checks at local hospitals, according to Demiroren News Agency. If identification cannot be established, they are interred after DNA samples, fingerprints and photographs are taken.

Mobile vehicles with platforms for washing and preparing bodies for burial according to Islamic traditions were sent to the region. Washing facilities and prayer rooms were also set up after an area was cleared by construction machinery.

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria continues to rise, with reports now indicating over 22,000 fatalities. Officials try to conduct ceremonies for each funeral, with prayers being offered by religious personnel from neighboring provinces.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.