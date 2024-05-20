(Bloomberg) -- Gray Television Inc. plans to sell $1 billion in senior secured notes as part of a broader refinancing effort after an earlier loan sale was pulled from the market.

The broadcaster will use the proceeds from the planned five-year bond to help refinance a $1.2 billion loan due 2026 and repurchase its 5.9% senior notes due 2026, according to a statement. In addition to the bond sale, Gray plans to raise as much as $750 million from a new five-year term loan.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said the completion of the bond and loan deals are contingent upon each other.

Bloomberg late last month reported that Gray was courting debt investors once again following its earlier pulled loan. Investors had grown concerned about traditional broadcasters like Gray losing revenue to streaming services.

Since then, Gray reported earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company said its core advertising business has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and its collection of local news stations is well-positioned to cash in on political races across the US.

Gray’s 7% bond due 2027 is trading at about 90 cents on the dollar, according to pricing source Trace.

