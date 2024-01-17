(Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments Chief Executive Officer Michael Sonnenshein said that 1.5% management fee charged for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust — the highest of any of the spot Bitcoin ETFs on the market — is justified by “the size, the liquidity, and the track record” of the company.

“As an investor, when you are choosing amongst these products, fees are a consideration, the asset manager, the issuer behind it are a consideration, but so should be size, liquidity and that track record,” Sonnenshein said during an interview on Bloomberg Television from Davos on Wednesday.

Several of the nine rival exchange-traded funds are offering incentives such as zero fees to win over investors since they were launched last week. The Grayscale fund has seen about $1.2 billion in outflows since the trust converted to an ETF when regulators approved the funds last week, according to data compiled so far by Bloomberg Intelligence. Excluding GBTC, all other spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen about $1.9 billion in net inflows.

VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which has the second highest management fee of any of the new ETFs, is a sixth the cost of GBTC, at 0.25%. BlackRock’s iShares spot Bitcoin ETF, which has seen the most inflows of any Bitcoin ETF since coming on the market last week, has an introductory 0.12% fee, bumping up to 0.25% after 12 months for accounts with less than $5 billion in assets.

Grayscale Investments also filled for a covered call ETF a day after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the spot Bitcoin ETFs. The company “seeks to provide and deliver current income while also providing participation in the price return of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust,” according to the N-1A form filled last Thursday.

“Being able to offer a covered call strategy allows investors to have passive long GBTC exposure but also earn some additional income,” Sonnenshein said.

The covered call filling has suggested the possibility of less volatility in crypto markets moving forward, but Sonnenshein said that investor interest, not volatility, was the main motivation behind the covered call filling.

“I don’t think it’s for us so much a measure of volatility but instead that we’ve heard from investors that they want to be passively long of that asset class,” Sonnenshein said.

Shares of GBTC fell for a third day, declining about 2% to $37.55 as of 1 p.m. in New York. Bitcoin was down about 2.6% to $42,315.

