(Bloomberg) -- Investors of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust would be hugely disadvantaged should US regulators not allow it to convert into a spot ETF at the same time that other applicants get the green light to list their products.

That’s according to Grayscale’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Sonnenshein, who says the US Securities and Exchange Commission should bless multiple spot-Bitcoin ETFs at once.

“I think that the SEC should and does, in fact, want to create an even playing field,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. “We’ve publicly been advocates of the fact that when the commission is ready to give the requisite approvals for spot products to come to market, that it should be done all at once — the issuers who are operationally ready to launch their products should come out the gate all at once.”

He added that Grayscale is ready to list GBTC, as the company’s product is known, and he re-committed to lowering its fee once it starts trading as an ETF. The trust currently carries a 2% expense ratio.

Grayscale had earlier this year won a pivotal ruling against the SEC as it attempts to convert its trust into an ETF. However, analysts and market-watchers are now trying to decipher which companies — out of the more than 10 trying to get a spot-Bitcoin ETF debuted — will get to put their products out first, given that they could have first-mover advantages in terms of attracting investor interest and cash.

“It would put them in a terrible spot if they were to disadvantage the hundreds of thousands of investors in GBTC thinking about other products coming to market before it,” Sonnenshein said of the idea that the SEC might not allow it to launch its ETF at the same time as others would be able to.

The race for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which has been underway for more than a decade, could be coming to a close in the next few weeks, as a key deadline in early January ticks down. That’s when regulators need to weigh in on an application from ARK and 21Shares, with analysts expecting that should the duo get regulatory blessing, others might as well.

A snag that issuers are currently seemingly working through centers around in-kind versus cash redemptions for the funds, a mechanism that’s a delineating feature of ETFs.

For in-kind redemptions, an ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker to create and redeem shares rather than transacting in cash. In the second scenario, fund managers take on the responsibility for selling the securities to distribute cash to the redeeming shareholders. Some analysts say regulatory officials are unlikely to allow in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin ETFs as they don’t want broker-dealers to have to handle Bitcoin, meaning that issuers are now likely working toward resolving this sticking point.

“Our positioning here is that the model works, it works well, it protects investors, it creates tight spreads, it creates liquidity, and ultimately creates a positive investor experience,” Sonnenshein said of his firm’s preference for in-kind redemptions. “As we’re at this pivotal moment to actually finally see spot-Bitcoin ETFs come to market, we shouldn’t be breaking with convention.”

