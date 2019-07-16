(Bloomberg) -- It was the Wall Street equivalent of opening night. And, in the end, the critic who matters most gave a rave, if predictable, review.

“You did a great job,” Jamie Dimon told his new finance chief, Jenn Piepszak, after she presided over her debut quarterly earnings call at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Tuesday.

Piepszak, 49, had just walked analysts and investors through a mixed bag of results that hinted at possible trouble to come as interest rates head south again.

But she nonetheless got good marks from analysts, who praised her candor and conversational tone. Jim Shanahan of Edward Jones said the analyst community was impressed. “I think she’s going to be very successful in the role,” he said in an interview.

It was an important test for Piepszak. She succeeded Marianne Lake as CFO on May 1 after Lake was promoted to lead consumer lending.

The two are among the highest-level female executives in banking -- and, many speculate, potential contenders to eventually succeed Dimon as chief executive officer.

Piepszak has been known to joke that only the paranoid survive at JPMorgan. Having passed the first public test in her new role, she can move on to worrying about the next one. Third-quarter results are set for Oct. 15.

