(Bloomberg) -- The West End’s Soho Square is known as a place to hang out on a sunny summer’s afternoon before the festivities in Soho kick off when the sun goes down. London-listed Great Portland Estates, however, sees the opportunity for top-tier office space, including private balconies and a roof terrace to catch those summer rays. They’ve bought a site around the square valued at £70 million, with a view to creating a headquarters space as well as shops facing onto Oxford Street.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Great Portland Estates Plc: The commercial real estate company agreed to buy King Sloane Properties, which owns 57,456 square-foot mixed-used buildings around Soho Square, a park in the heart of London’s West End, for £70 million.

It plans to rework the designs to improve the quality of office space, including a “best-in-class” headquarters office building with private terraces and a communal roof space

Kingspan Group Plc: The insulation and building materials company’s first-half revenue fell 2% year-on-year, missing analysts’ estimates in what it called a “testing environment.”

The company, whose shares will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange starting today, sees a positive trend in order intake volumes, with some deflation expected for raw material pricing in the third quarter

AstraZeneca Plc: Forxiga, the pharmaceutical giant’s heart failure drug has received additional approvals for use in China.

The clearance is based on positive results from a phase III trial

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s government said UK banks could face fines if they don’t preserve easy and free access to cash, a move designed to help people in rural areas, the elderly and the disabled. The Financial Conduct Authority has been given new powers to ensure banks maintain cash access without fees, the Treasury said in a statement late Thursday.

In Case You Missed It

Cambridge-based Arm Ltd. has filled out the roster of underwriters for its initial public offering, with 28 banks in all on the deal, people familiar with the matter said. In addition to four lead banks — Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group — the offering will have 10 second-tier underwriters, including Bank of America Corp. Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., they added.

The chipmaker has been seeking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion in September in what would be the year’s biggest IPO, Bloomberg News has reported.

Looking Ahead

Despite much of August jetting off for summer holidays, there are still a few interesting companies slated to update investors next week. Among them is John Wood Group Plc, which is due to disclose its interim results next Tuesday. The Aberdeen-based engineering firm was, until recently, a takeover target for Apollo Global Management Plc, which then walked out of talks after unsuccessful bid attempts. It would be interesting to see if it the maintains order book growth and its forecast for the rest of the year.

Also watch out for recruitment firm Hays Plc, which has previously guided that its full-year earnings should be in line with consensus despite tough market conditions.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

--With assistance from Tuhin Kar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.