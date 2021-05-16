10m ago
Great U.S. Grind, China Momentum, Inflation Political: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The prevailing scenario for the U.S. recovery on Wall Street and in Washington has focused on a looming boom. The reality emerging from the latest data is a bumpy rebound vulnerable to surprises
- China’s robust economic momentum looks likely to have carried over as its factory-led recovery broadened to the consumer -- adding to global inflation pressures. Chang Shu reckons investment picked up
- White House advisers detect a growing political challenge from the spike in inflation, even as they see little immediate economic peril
- Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange that Tesla may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. On the subject, here’s how to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin
- Australia’s activity picked up as confidence remained elevated, writes James McIntyre in a review of of high-frequency indicators
- The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak is set to stretch the already strained budgets of Indian states, making it more costly to borrow
- The yuan’s gains are at risk of stalling after an extended rally fueled by China’s robust domestic economy
- The U.S. will sell 10-year inflation-linked debt, keeping the spotlight on a corner of the bond market that rarely garners much attention
- British officials aren’t convinced by President Joe Biden’s plan for a global minimum business tax rate of 21%
- Bond markets are famous for pushing their agenda, and in east Europe right now, they’re pushing for rate increases
- Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus as Singapore plans to close most in-school classes this week
