{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 1, 2024

    Great-West Lifeco reports $960 million net earnings in first quarter of 2024

    The Canadian Press

    Great-West Lifeco

    Great-West Lifeco world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. says it earned $960 million in the first quarter, up from $595 million a year earlier.

    The Winnipeg-based company says it exceeded $1 billion in quarterly base earnings for the first time, building on strong momentum from 2023.

    Net earnings per common share were $1.03, up from 64 cents during the same quarter last year.

    The company says base earnings from its Canadian segment were $302 million, up from $278 million last year.

    Meanwhile, base earnings in the U.S. rose to $286 million from $218 million.

    Base earnings in the Europe segment were $204 million, up from $178 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

    Top Stories