(Bloomberg) -- Greece announced new measures to support workers and companies affected by the latest curbs introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The six measures include a special purpose compensation of 534 euros ($605) for employees in the entertainment and restaurant sector who are not able to work, according to a joint statement from the Labor and Finance Ministries on Thursday.

The government will also extend to the end of March a special program to pay 60% of the salary of employees whose working hours are reduced because of coronavirus curbs.

