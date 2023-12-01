(Bloomberg) -- Greece wants to provide energy security to other European countries, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday.

“We can significantly expand our green production capacity,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. “We’re going to be a provider of energy security for many European countries,” he added on the sidelines of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Greece is moving ahead with a plan to increase its renewable energy production. In 2022 it generated 7,047 gigawatt hours from solar energy, significantly higher than 1,694 GWh in 2012, according to data from BNEF.

Last year it also saw 100% of its consumption needs entirely covered from renewables for a few hours on many days. Athens also wants to have offshore parks in the Aegean Sea produce 1.9 gigawatts of wind power by 2030, while it moves forward with a project to turn islands into green spots.

“We want to be an exporter of green power in the medium to long term. We want to make sure that we can cover the needs of our neighboring countries in terms of offering them access to natural gas,” Mitsotakis said.

Greece is already covering the needs of Bulgaria and exports gas to Moldova, while building the necessary infrastructure to import gas into Europe through the north of the country, according to the premier.

In 2021 the government set up renewable-energy infrastructure, including solar panels and batteries, on one of its small islands where it converted its entire vehicle fleet to electric models from Volkswagen AG. A similar project is expected to be announced Friday for another island.

“We remain fully committed towards fully meeting out mitigation targets,” Mitsotakis said, calling on world leaders to set long-term and medium-term targets.

“Decarbonizing our power sector is the obvious way to go in terms of increasing the penetration of renewables, which is something we’re doing in Greece where we’re in the top 10 producers of renewables globally and we will continue down that path,” Mitsotakis said.

