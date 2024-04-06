(Bloomberg) -- Greece can maintain high growth rates in the medium-term that will continue to outperform the rest of Europe, the country’s central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said Saturday.

“As long as conditions are met, we will grow in the coming years faster than our partners, with a rate of around 2.3% to 2.5%, while the rest of Europe with grow by 1.5% in the medium term,” Stournaras said at a Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship conference in Athens. These conditions are to retain political, fiscal and financial stability and to continue reforms, he said.

The Bank of Greece cut its 2024 growth forecast for the economy in December to 2.5% from a previous estimate of 3% as a result of the higher-for-longer interest rate environment. The government sees a 2.9% rise in economic output this year, after the economy grew by less than anticipated in 2023. Still, Greece is seen continuing to outperform many of its European peers this year.

“It seems that Greece’s public finances are proving to be a positive surprise,” Stournaras said. The budget balance for 2023 will be better than expected which will have a positive carry over effect for 2024, he said.

