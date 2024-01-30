Greece Gets Record Demand for First New Bond Since Regaining Investment Grade

(Bloomberg) -- Germany and Greece got record demand for their bond sales on Tuesday, as investors rushed to lock in high yields before the European Central Bank starts cutting interest rates.

Bids for Germany’s 30-year bonds topped €74 billion ($80.2 billion), more than double the previous record set in 2020, while Greece’s 10-year debt — the first new bond since it regained investment grade — attracted €35 billion in orders, the most ever. Earlier this month, Spain and Belgium also reported historic orderbooks.

Investors are piling into government bonds to secure the current level of yields before the world’s major central banks start to roll back the aggressive monetary tightening of the past years. The ECB is expected to cut rates by as much as 1.5 percentage point this year, with a first quarter-point move in April.

“Since the beginning of the year, investors are piling up on issuance and duration is well absorbed,” said Benoit Gerard, rates strategist at Natixis SA.

Italy is seeking to tap that demand after mandating banks Tuesday for the sale of a new 15-year note, having sold a 30-year bond with near-record bids earlier in the month.

For Greece, the strong demand is also a vote of market support after the nation earned an upgrade last year and rejoined investment-grade bond benchmark indexes following more than a decade classed as junk.

The nation’s healthy growth and fiscal consolidation efforts have boosted its bonds, with 10-year yields falling almost 110 basis points over the past 12 months to 3.2%, by far the best performance in the developed world. Italy, the second best, saw equivalent yields fall some 45 basis points to about 3.75% over that period.

There’s “robust demand for Greece’s assets,” said Kaspar Hense, a senior portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “Growth is strong, several structural trends in place are very positive. Greece is a good credit even in the BBB- space.”

Hense sees room for more tightening and predicts Greece’s yields could fall below their Spanish peers, currently at 3.1%.

The strong demand allowed Greece to raise €4 billion paying a spread of 80 basis points, five below the initial guidance. That’s 40% of the government’s €10 billion target for bond sales this year.

Germany, in the meantime, raised €6 billion paying a 4.5-basis point premium over equivalent outstanding notes, one basis point lower than the initial guidance.

“This suggests that today’s Greek deal was either indicated too cheap initially, perhaps to drum up interest from new investors, and/or the quality of the book is such that they feel confident that taking five basis points off the table will not hamper their funding efforts going forward,” said Gareth Hill, a portfolio manager at Royal London Asset Management.

Hill didn’t buy the new Greek notes because he sees limited room for further spread tightening, but he highlighted that the bonds qualify for the ECB’s bond-buying program known as PEPP, which may be helping attract new investors. While the central bank has been tapering its purchases as part of its efforts to lighten its balance sheet, that still serves as a backstop for the bonds.

Vasco Teles, a fund manager at Grupo Novo Banco Gestão de Activos in Lisbon who is buying the new notes, said there’s less scope for Greek spreads to narrow further when compared to a year ago, but investor interest means there’s still potential for gains.

“Greece’s spreads tightened a lot, are nearing Spain and can go a little further given their tight funding plan,” said Teles. “There will be plenty of investors with appetite to add risk in GGBs.”

--With assistance from Paul Tugwell, Sotiris Nikas and Sujata Rao.

(Adds latest pricing for the bond sales throughout, investor comment.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.