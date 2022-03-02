Greece Is in Early Talks to Buy More Nuclear Power From Bulgaria

(Bloomberg) -- Greece is willing to buy more nuclear-produced power from Bulgaria, if Sofia decides to build a third reactor, as both countries seek to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Greece would commit via a bilateral agreement to purchase a set quantity of power produced at a new nuclear reactor that Bulgaria may build, a person familiar with the matter on the Greek side said, requesting anonymity as details of discussions have not been made public.

Talks between the two countries are at a “very early stage,” the person said. There are no decisions yet on how much power Greece would buy, at what price nor over what time frame.

Serbia and North Macedonia have also expressed interest in buying nuclear-fueled power, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told lawmakers Wednesday.

Bulgarian Finance Minister Assen Vassilev led a government delegation to Greece last week to discuss energy projects, including nuclear power. “The fact that there’s a buyer of this energy fends off the business risk and we can start with very quick construction,” he said Sunday in an interview with Bulgaria’s Nova TV channel.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.