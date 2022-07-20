8h ago
Greece Outlines Plan to Maintain Power Supply If Gas Gets Scarce
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Increased use of lignite coal- and hydro-powered electricity generation feature in a plan by Greece’s energy regulator for ensuring demand is met should supplies of natural gas fall short.
European countries are ramping up use of coal for power generation, in spite of climate commitments, as the region suffers its worst energy crunch in decades. Gas prices have soared as Russian shipments decline in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, amid fears that supplies of the fuel could be completely cut off.
If energy imports can’t cover demand, the regulator -- known as RAE -- said that the country’s power grid operator Admie should apply measures including:
- Application of a supply reduction mechanism, mainly during peak hours
- Extraordinary energy imports from neighboring countries that aren’t experiencing difficulties
- Activation of emergency units that are in standby mode
- Daily assessment of the readiness of all available power generation units according to available reserves of water, lignite and natural gas
- Should these and other measures prove insufficient, rolling power cuts to different areas
If issues arise with the supply of natural gas to power plants due to any reduction in imports through pipelines at Greece’s northern borders, additional measures could include:
- Postponement of planned maintenance at production plants
- Use of units that have fuel-switching capability
- Application of energy saving measures for lighting, water supply and sewage systems
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:45
Older and younger bosses don't agree on remote work
-
4:15
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
-
1:42
A short seller's life upended: Carson Block questions future
-
Sick honeybees could find salvation in COVID vaccine technology
-
Royal Unibrew says it's buying Amsterdam Brewery for about $44M
-
7:04
Fast-fashion behemoth Shein says it's cleaning up its act. Will anyone buy it?