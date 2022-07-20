(Bloomberg) -- Increased use of lignite coal- and hydro-powered electricity generation feature in a plan by Greece’s energy regulator for ensuring demand is met should supplies of natural gas fall short.

European countries are ramping up use of coal for power generation, in spite of climate commitments, as the region suffers its worst energy crunch in decades. Gas prices have soared as Russian shipments decline in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, amid fears that supplies of the fuel could be completely cut off.

If energy imports can’t cover demand, the regulator -- known as RAE -- said that the country’s power grid operator Admie should apply measures including:

Application of a supply reduction mechanism, mainly during peak hours

Extraordinary energy imports from neighboring countries that aren’t experiencing difficulties

Activation of emergency units that are in standby mode

Daily assessment of the readiness of all available power generation units according to available reserves of water, lignite and natural gas

Should these and other measures prove insufficient, rolling power cuts to different areas

If issues arise with the supply of natural gas to power plants due to any reduction in imports through pipelines at Greece’s northern borders, additional measures could include:

Postponement of planned maintenance at production plants

Use of units that have fuel-switching capability

Application of energy saving measures for lighting, water supply and sewage systems

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.