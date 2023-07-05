(Bloomberg) -- Greece plans to proceed with an initial public offering for its 30% stake in Athens International Airport in early 2024, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“The Athens airport IPO is going to be a big event for 2024,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday. “We want to give more depth to the Athens Stock Exchange and for the first time there’s real interest in companies to list on the Athens Stock Exchange.”

The listing, that was initially planned to be completed this year, could be the biggest IPO in Greece since 2000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

