Greece Reopens, Fed’s 6 Reasons, Belfast Against Brexit: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- Greece will open to international tourists this week, as the government tries to kick-start an economic recovery
- While much of Wall Street is ringing alarms about out-of-control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expressing confidence in a more benign outlook. Progressives are starting to divide on whether Powell should be renominated for a second term
- Brazil’s economy czar has a candid assessment of his three-year relationship with Jair Bolsonaro: both men trust each other and continue to push for key reforms
- Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party will select a new leader Friday, setting the stage for a heightened campaign against the Brexit deal which has inflamed tensions in the region
- Construction has started on a gas station supplying green fuel to trucks passing through southwest England that will be a key part of a U.K.-wide network intended to cut emissions from transportation
- The deep freeze on tourism has been tough on most Asian economies. For China, though, it’s a net positive, writes Chang Shu
- Christopher Waller became the latest Federal Reserve governor to try and dampen expectations for central bank action to curb rising prices that he sees as “temporary” -- even as vaccinations and reopening are poised to drive a surge in services consumption
- Business executives in Japan are starting to voice concerns over what they see as an unacceptably slow vaccine rollout, a rare chorus of warnings over increasing risks to an economic recovery
- Mexico’s central bank voted to hold its key interest rate near a five-year low, betting that a price spike that sent the inflation rate to more than double its target will be temporary
