Greece’s Crete Struck by Second Strong Earthquake in Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- A second strong earthquake in weeks struck near Crete, Greece’s biggest island and one of its main tourist destinations, the Athens Geodynamics Institute reported.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Crete at 12.24 p.m. local time Tuesday, with an epicenter about 14 miles off the eastern coast, the institute said. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

The island was struck by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 27, killing one person.

