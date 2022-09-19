(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Eurobank Ergasias, the second largest lender in the country, said it plans to cut by a cumulative 10% the use of electricity in the rest of 2022 and the following year.

“We feel obliged to be one of the first companies in Greece that designs, plans and commits to an overall energy-saving plan with immediate implementation,” Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias said in a letter to the lender’s employees to announce the new plan.

Eurobank aims to meet the target by implementing various measures, including a suspension of lighting its main buildings at night, or shutting down air-conditioning and computers when not in use. It will also say that buildings can only be cooled in the summer to between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius (45 to 48.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and heated to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius in the winter, according to the CEO’s letter.

The Greek government has announced that it aims to cut the use of energy in the public sector by 10% in the near future and 30% by 2030.

