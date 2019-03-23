Greece's New Democracy Leads in Metron EU Poll for To Vima

(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s main opposition New Democracy party would come first in the country if elections for the European parliament were held now, according to a Metron Analysis poll for To Vima newspaper.

Some 27.1 percent of respondents said they would vote for New Democracy, a conservative party, compared with 17.9 percent who would cast a vote for the governing leftist Syriza party, according to the poll.

The center-left Movement for Change came third with 5.8 percent and the far-right Golden Dawn party was placed fourth with 5.3 percent, while Greece’s Communist Party followed with 4.8 percent. No other parties reached the threshold of 3 percent to elect a member in the European Parliament.

Respondents who were undecided or wouldn’t answer took up 13.8 percent. Metron surveyed 1,204 people from March 18 to March 20. To Vima didn’t publish the margin of error.

