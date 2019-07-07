(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s center-right New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is likely to succeed Alexis Tsipras as prime minister, according to the first exit poll from Sunday’s national election.

Mitsotakis’s New Democracy leads with 38% to 42%, followed by 26.5% to 30.5% for Tsipras’s left-wing Syriza. Movement for Change, which groups former Pasok socialist party lawmakers, is third with 6% to 8%.

According to initial projections, Mitsotakis’s party will secure a majority of at least 155 seats, and as many as 177 lawmakers, in the country’s 300-seat chamber.

The Communist Party of Greece was on 5% to 7%, while former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’s MeRA25, the Greek wing of his pan-European movement DiEM25, had 3% to 5%. Golden Dawn ranged between 2.8% and 4.8% and fellow far-right party Greek Solution had 2.5% to 4.5%.

The exit poll was conducted by Greek polling companies and published on national television. Preliminary results, which are based on around 10% of the vote and typically give a reliable indication of the final outcome, are expected at about 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. CET).

