1h ago
Greece’s Premier Survives Snowstorm-Induced Censure Motion
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis survived a motion of censure Sunday night initiated by the main opposition leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras following criticism of the government’s handling of a heavy snowstorm and the pandemic.
The blizzard that blanketed Athens last week triggered power outages in many areas of the capital region for days, grounded flights and stranded drivers for as long as 24 hours on a major highway around the city.
Mitsotakis secured 156 votes in a 300-seat parliament, while 142 voted against his administration, avoiding the motion of censure where his government would have lost power and setting the process for a new one to be formed.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
