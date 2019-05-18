(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s main opposition New Democracy party would win European parliament elections if they were held now, according to a Metron Analysis poll for To Vima newspaper.

Some 30.3% of respondents said they would vote for New Democracy, a conservative party, compared with 23.6% who would cast a vote for the governing leftist Syriza party, according to the poll. The lead is down slightly from 7.3 percentage points in a poll in April.

The center-left Movement for Change would come third with 6.2%, the far-right Golden Dawn party fourth with 4.3% and fifth Greece’s Communist Party with 3.9%. No other parties reached the threshold of 3% to elect a member to the European Parliament.

Respondents who were undecided or wouldn’t answer corresponded to 12.5%. Metron surveyed 1,001 people from May 14 to May 16. To Vima didn’t publish the margin of error.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vassilis Karamanis in Athens at vkaramanis1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.