(Bloomberg) -- Greece proposes a six-point plan to address energy price surge, including a price-cap mechanism, asking Europe to act fast and decisively to help consumers just before European leaders gather to discuss the situation.

The Greek government suggests a market intervention that should “protect proper functioning of the gas wholesale market, which has been under considerable stress following the deepening conflict in Ukraine with severe side effects in the electricity produced by gas as well,” the letter, sent to European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said.

The EU announced a number of measures Tuesday that include more renewable gases, quicker deployment of wind and solar energy and greater energy savings. That will help give the EU the potential to effectively replace the 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas it currently imports well before the end of the decade, with 101.5 billion this year.

Greece’s six-point plan sees:

A cap on title transfer facility (TTF) prices

A fluctuation band on TTF prices limiting volatility

Stress-related TTF fixed-price setting as an emergency reaction only, to declarations regarding pipeline gas flows from Russia

Gross profit margin caps in the wholesale electricity markets, for example 5% based on market regulations monitoring production costs and LCOE on production assets

Consideration of a time-limited option to only allow trading with physical delivery

Increasing liquidity in the natural gas market by market coupling among EU, U.S. and Asia

“I strongly believe that unusual times require unusual measures,” Mitsotakis says in his letter.

