(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to make sure there are no more delays to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We need to move forward to make sure that as new vaccines are approved this approval will happen very very quickly and that we will not run behind other countries,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced criticism last month for the slow pace of the vaccine rollout after AstraZeneca Plc delayed shipments to the EU. That was something that Mitsotakis signaled should be taken on board.

“We have the capacity to administer many more vaccines than we are currently administering and we have the infrastructure in place,” he said. “It’s simply a question of getting our hands on the vaccines and this is at the end of the day a European decision.”

Greece won praise for its handling of the pandemic in March last year but since the summer it has seen cases rise again. The battered tourism sector accounts for around one fifth of the economy and more than a quarter of jobs.

Mitsotakis believes that the tourism season in 2021 will be better that the previous one and he urged fellow European leaders to establish a common vaccination certificate. This document will allow those have been vaccinated to travel without needing to be tested for Covid-19 or stay in few days quarantine.

Though the idea hasn’t been rejected, there are concerns across European governments that with current vaccination delays such an initiative can’t be implemented.

