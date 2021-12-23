(Bloomberg) -- Greece is expanding the use of masks and rapid tests to control the spread of Covid-19 in anticipation that the omicron variant will prevail in the coming weeks.

Starting Friday, masks will be required in all outdoor areas and indoors where not currently worn, such as gyms. In addition, Greek authorities are urging all travelers entering the country to take a rapid test on the second and fourth day after arrival. All visitors over the age of 5 are already required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their trip or a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

“We’ll do whatever is required to deal with the omicron variant in the best possible way,” Ioannis Oikonomou, spokesman for the government, said in a televised statement. Measures announced Thursday also include a ban on all outdoor festive events for the holiday season.

Hospitalizations and deaths remain high, and the omicron variant is expected to dominate in Greece in the coming weeks, even as the number of new daily confirmed Covid-19 cases has eased in recent days from pandemic highs.

A second batch of measures including curbs targeting entertainment venues and sporting events, as well as remote working, will be announced next week, Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said. Those will apply from Jan. 3, he said, adding that the reintroduction of a lockdown is not being considered.

