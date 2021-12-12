(Bloomberg) -- The Greek central bank intends to push for its country’s bonds to qualify for the European Central Bank’s long-standing asset purchase program next year, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Several members of the ECB’s governing council, which is scheduled to meet Thursday, said they were open to allowing Greek bond purchases for the rest of 2022, the newspaper said, without saying where it got the information.

Greek bonds are currently eligible to be purchased by the ECB under its 1.85-trillion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program that is expected to expire in March. Under current rules, the ECB cannot purchase junk-rated bonds as part of its asset purchase program.

