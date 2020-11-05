(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country will go into a three-week national lockdown from 6 a.m. Saturday after a prolonged rise in coronavirus infections and an increase in the number of patients in intensive care.

“If we continued to see the same rate of increase in cases as in the past week we’d have thousands in our hospitals,” Mitsotakis said in a nationally televised address. “We want citizens as allies,” he said.

Greece recorded a new daily record high of 2,646 new cases Wednesday, while the occupancy rate of total intensive-care units currently stands at 69%. The total number of infections in the country of around 11 million people is now 46,892.

Mitsotakis, like other European leaders, had sought to spare his country from the economic effects of a lockdown this fall. The European Commission sees Greece’s economy contracting 9% in 2020 and debt reaching 207.1% of gross domestic product before declining to around 195% in 2022.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.