(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund is launching an initial public offering of its 30% stake in Athens International Airport in its latest market foray since regaining investment-grade status.

Existing shareholder AviAlliance GmbH and members of the Copelouzos family will have the right to enter into cornerstone agreements to buy 10% and 1%, respectively, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The sale may take place in early February, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the details aren’t final yet.

The sale comes as Greece gradually returns to normality after its decade-long debt crisis. The government is seizing on strong investor appetite for the nation’s assets after its return to investment status last year, while simultaneously boosting the Athens bourse with the high-profile offering. Greek stocks rallied at three times the pace of the European benchmark last year.

An investor day for the deal is due to take place Monday, according to the terms.

In an interview in January last year, HRADF Chief Executive Officer Dimitrios Politis said the stake could be valued at as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion), depending on market conditions. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are leading the deal, with Deutsche Bank AG as a senior joint bookrunner.

Known as Eleftherios Venizelos, the country’s largest airport handled more than 28 million passengers in 2023 — a 24% increase from the previous year, according to data from the airport. Around 19 million of those came from abroad as the nation’s tourist industry posted another record year, helping the Greek economy expand at a faster rate than most of its European peers.

The airport offering follows the state’s €1 billion IPO of National Bank of Greece in November, as well as the sale of its full stake in Alpha Bank.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations SA, which manages a substantial portion of Greek state assets, holds a 25% stake in Athens International Airport. AviAlliance and AviAlliance Capital together have a 40% holding, and the family of Greece’s Dimitris Copelouzos has a 5% stake.

