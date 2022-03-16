(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Greece will provide an extra 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in support for households and businesses over the next three months to tackle a spike in energy prices, on top of the 2.6 billion euros already spent since September.

The measures will apply to 3.2 million people and be announced in full detail on Thursday by government ministers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. The move comes ahead of a meeting of leaders from Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece on Friday in Rome to coordinate their energy price strategy before a European leaders summit next week. Mitsotakis will participate via video conference as he recovers from coronavirus.

“I feel the difficulties around us,” he said in a televised address Wednesday. “The agony when the electricity bill is opened in the house, the expression when looking at the supermarket shelf or the gas meter.”

The new measures include an extraordinary allowance for people with low incomes and on pensions and help with the cost of gasoline. Monthly subsidies on electricity bills and heating costs will also be extended.

“I would have been the first to decide on a larger support package if I was sure that I wouldn’t jeopardize fiscal stability,” Mitsotakis said.

