(Bloomberg) -- Greece will reopen schools as scheduled on Monday amid record coronavirus cases, the government has decided.

Schools will reopen on Jan. 10 with stricter testing protocols as “nothing can replace live teaching for the psycho-emotional development of our children,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Tuesday.

Among new measures, the current two free self-tests for unvaccinated staff and pupils per week will be extended to the vaccinated. In case of a single coronavirus case in a class, all teachers and pupils will be tested for five straight days. The country reported 50,126 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the biggest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

