Greece to Sell First New Bond Since Return to Investment Grade

(Bloomberg) -- Greece is pushing ahead with plans to sell its first new sovereign bond since winning back investment grade status.

Athens is planning to raise 10-year euro-denominated debt in a deal that is being managed Alpha Bank SA, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc., Commerzbank AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Societe Generale SA, according to a public statement.

The country’s public debt agency previously said it plans sales of €10 billion ($10.8 billion) in bonds this year to cover financing needs of just under €19 billion. The country wants to reduce net debt, with a target of 152% as a ratio of gross domestic product for 2024 from 160% last year, a person familiar said in December.

“I think fiscally their projection and trajectory is quite good,” said Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income. “It’s hard to make this argument that it’s cheap, but I think it’s in a pretty good spot.”

Greece’s 10-year bonds yield around 3.30%, compared to levels of more than 13% less than 10 years ago.

Fiscal Discipline

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings’ upgraded Greece’s debt late last year, opening the door to a multitrillion-dollar investment pool for the nation’s bonds after a decade-long debt crisis. With its economy growing at a faster pace than most European peers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have pledged that the government will remain committed to a path of fiscal discipline while pushing ahead with divestments from state-held assets.

The country has already held bond auctions since the upgrade, reopening some of its existing debt. Moody’s Investors Service still maintains a junk-rating for Greece.

