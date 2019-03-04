Greece to Tap Market With 10-Year Bond for First Time Since 2017

(Bloomberg) -- Greece will test investor appetite this week with its second bond offering of the year, taking advantage of lower borrowing costs after an upgrade from Moody’s Investors Service.

The nation has mandated six banks as lead managers for a new 10-year bond, its first issuance of the benchmark tenor since 2017, according to an Athens bourse filing on Monday. While Greek debt has outperformed the euro area this year to take yields to a 13-year low, investors are likely to be attracted to the offering since the securities still offer the highest returns in the region.

The latest sale marks another step in the country’s rehabilitation for markets since the euro-area debt crisis, following a move by Moody’s to raise Greece’s sovereign rating by two notches to B1 with a stable outlook on Friday. The country drew orders of over 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) for a 2.5-billion-euro sale of five-year bonds in January, after exiting its third and final bailout in August.

“At this stage Greece benefits from large cash buffers, so the deal is more about proving market access than catering to immediate financing needs,” said Antoine Bouvet, an interest rates strategist at Mizuho International Plc.

The sale of 10-year debt could raise between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros, according to strategists at Danske Bank A/S including head of fixed income Arne Lohmann Rasmussen. Greece last sold similar maturity debt in November 2017 as part of a bond exchange totaling almost 25 billion euros.

