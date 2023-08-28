(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are planning to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York this September.

The two countries’ foreign ministers will meet on Sept. 5 in Turkey to prepare a potential meeting of the two leaders, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Monday.

The ministers will also discuss the upcoming Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council that will meet in Thessaloniki in the coming months, Marinakis said.

READ MORE: Erdogan Meets Greece’s Mitsotakis to Build On Recent Thaw

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.