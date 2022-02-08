(Bloomberg) -- Greece should push on with reforms, even after a period of increased creditor scrutiny ends, to help lift its sovereign-debt rating out of junk status, according to the European Central Bank’s mission chief.

“The process of regaining investment grade can be supported by a consistent policy strategy addressing the remaining imbalances of the Greek economy,” Martin Bijsterbosch said in a written response to questions.

Those imbalances stem from high public debt and problems at the country’s banks, he said. Reforms still remaining include modernizing public administration and strengthening the financial sector.

Greece has been subject to so-called enhanced surveillance by its official creditors since 2018, when it concluded a third back-to-back bailout program. While the process isn’t expected to end until August, government-bond yields are already rising on the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the ECB.

“Despite the difficulties imposed by the pandemic, the Greek authorities have pushed through with a reform agenda that should strengthen the foundations for economic growth,” according to Bijsterbosch, who urged the government to maintain its overhauls “beyond the end of the enhanced surveillance process.”

He called Greece’s plan to use European Union pandemic funds “excellent,” saying it could help improve the government’s credit rating. The country remains two steps short of investment grade -- a level it expects to regain no later than 2023.

The plan for EU assistance, which is known as Greece 2.0 and includes funding green and digital initiatives, “addresses important and long-standing vulnerabilities of the Greek economy and will bring in substantial amounts of EU funding,” Bijsterbosch said.

In the financial sector, the biggest challenge remains non-performing loans, which despite falling from a 2016 peak of 107 billion euros ($122 billion) remained at about 21 billion euros in September.

Banks’ Issues

Bijsterbosch noted “substantial progress” by banks in offloading bad debt, while the pandemic’s impact on newer credit has so far been muted. Even so, he said lenders must “step up the pace” of restructuring or seek other solutions to address the issue.

“Unrestructured bad loans, even if not in the banking system anymore, are still a burden,” he said. “As the economy recovers, strengthening the amount of so-called loan curing is an increasingly important priority.”

Bijsterbosch listed several other challenges for banks:

While the new insolvency framework is a clear step forward, the so-called sale and lease-back scheme must still be completed

More must be done to clear the backlog of often longstanding household insolvency cases

The backlog in paying out state guarantees must be tackled more quickly

European pandemic-related loans should be allocated based on sound economic considerations, while funding should also be provided to healthy smaller firms with no other financing sources

