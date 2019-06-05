(Bloomberg) -- Premium Point Investments co-founder Anilesh “Neil” Ahuja and a trader led a two-year scheme overvaluing the firm’s mortgage bonds by more than $200 million to attract new investors and keep current ones, prosecutors told a jury in opening arguments of their fraud trial.

Ahuja, a former head of Deutsche Bank’s global residential mortgage-bond trading, and trader Jeremy Shor are accused of mismarking securities in the firm’s funds to inflate their value, allowing them to charge higher management and performance fees and ward off withdrawals.

“This is a case about greed and lies on Wall Street,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Naftalis told jurors during opening arguments on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. "Why’d they do it? To line their own pockets.”

Ahuja and portfolio manager Amin Majidi set an inflated target for returns at the end of each month, based partly on the performance of peer funds, and directed traders including Shor to “reverse engineer” the valuations to meet those targets, prosecutors claim. They say the firm used corrupt brokers who gave its traders inflated price quotes in exchange for its business and relied on them to provide price spreads that could be used to overvalue the securities.

Majidi pleaded guilty in October and is expected to testify for prosecutors, as is one of the brokers, former Nomura trader Frank DiNucci Jr., who allegedly provided Shor with bogus valuations, and the firm’s former chief risk officer, Ashish Dole. Ahuja, 51, and Shor, 44, are charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit both crimes. They deny wrongdoing.

Hard to Price

The two men argue that the valuations were within appropriate ranges for illiquid securities that are hard to price, and that investors and third parties were aware of their methods. At the same time, Shor says it reached the point where he raised concerns about the firm’s pricing practices with management and compliance officers.

Defense lawyers will give their opening statements later on Wednesday.

The activities at Premium Point came to light near the end of a broader crackdown by federal prosecutors in Connecticut on dubious practices used by bond traders. DiNucci, while testifying for the government against three former Nomura traders accused of lying to customers about prices, revealed details of a separate investigation into mismarking that grew out of the crackdown.

Mismarking fraud was at the center of a case against fund managers at Visium Asset Management LP. Former Visium analyst Stefan Lumiere was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2017 for helping inflate the value of the firm’s bond holdings by millions of dollars to hide losses from investors.

Opportunity in Crisis

Ahuja founded Premium Point with Patrick Downes and Hyung Peak in 2008 after leaving Deutsche Bank. The firm focused on the U.S. residential real estate market. It sought to acquire undervalued assets by using granular research -- attending foreclosure auctions throughout the U.S., using broker networks -- to monitor borrower behavior, and began amassing mostly subprime residential mortgage bonds after they triggered the global credit crisis and their prices plunged.

As values recovered, Premium Point expanded into the jumbo-loan and the home-rental businesses. At its peak, it managed $5 billion in assets, according to prosecutors.

Then, in 2016, the firm told investors it had found signs of improper valuations and would have to restate returns from 2015 and 2016.

The spreads in question were the difference between the asked price and bid price on the bonds. Shor got DiNucci to give him spreads for entire sectors of securities, prosecutors say. While the firm’s policy required pricing the bonds at the midpoint between the bid and the ask, Premium Point used the sector spreads to create a higher midpoint that would allow them to overvalue the bonds, they claim.

Prosecutors Investigate

"Every month, Shor would dictate the prices that he wanted to DiNucci for these bonds,” Naftalis told jurors. “He would literally read him a list of the bonds and the prices he would want, and DiNucci, the broker, would often just parrot the prices right back."

By September of 2016, Premium Point was winding down its hedge fund business and under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In January 2017, Chief Financial Officer Michael Mercer, who wasn’t charged, stepped down. In May of that year, federal prosecutors were investigating hedge funds, including Premium Point, suspected of inflating the value of debt securities in their portfolios.

The firm’s mortgage credit funds filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors last year. Ahuja, Majidi and Shor were charged two months later.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

The case is U.S. v Ahuja, 18-cr-328, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

