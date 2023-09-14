Greek and Turkish Leaders to Meet in New York on Sept. 20

(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in New York on Sept. 20, a Greek government spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis, said Thursday.

The meeting was originally planned for Sept. 18, but the Greek premier changed his visit as a result of last week’s devastating floods in the country.

The two nations have been pushing to improve ties, and the meeting will be their second in about two months. Earlier this month, the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers met to prepare the meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

