Greek 10-year bond yields fell to a record low as support from the European Central Bank and the European Union helped quell investor concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Yields on the nation’s benchmark securities fell three basis points to 0.911%, dropping below a previous low set in February, before the height of the pandemic crisis in Europe. Since then, Greek debt has become eligible for ECB purchases and the nation is set to receive around 16 billion euros in grants from the EU’s recovery fund.

Greece is not alone among Europe’s periphery to have performed strongly since the coronavirus crisis. Italy’s bonds are also close to a record low as central bank stimulus inflates the price of safer assets.

The Greek economy is set to shrink by 9% this year, according to the European Commission, adding to concerns around its debt-to-GDP ratio, which is already the highest in the euro area.

